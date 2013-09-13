Oregon State hopes to slow Utah's new-look offense

Nothing offers better evidence of Utah's radical offensive transformation than the number of explosive plays it has generated so far this season -- a stark contrast to last year when the Utes struggled to move the chains on most drives and rarely had game-changing offensive plays.

Utah had six scoring plays of 20 yards or more in the first half of a 70-7 rout of Weber State last weekend. The Utes had 628 yards of total offense -- the eighth most in school history.

On Saturday, Utah hosts Oregon State, which evened its record at 1-1 by beating Hawaii last week. The Beavers have relied on quarterback Sean Mannion, who threw for 372 yards and four scores in the victory over Hawaii.



Beavers' Stevenson suspended for half of Utah game

Oregon State running back Jovan Stevenson has been suspended for the first half of the Beavers' game at Utah on Saturday.

The Pac-12 Conference suspended Stevenson for a late hit on a defenseless opponent during Oregon State's 33-14 victory over Hawaii last Saturday. The foul occurred on a punt return late in the first half.

The Pac-12 says the discipline is a result of the league's weekly review of all unsportsmanlike conduct or player safety fouls.