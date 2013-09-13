Blazers add another rookie to training camp roster - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers add another rookie to training camp roster

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Portland Trail Blazers have added rookie forward Richard Howell to their training camp roster.

Howell averaged 12.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season at North Carolina State. He ranks fifth all-time for the Wolfpack with 1,055 rebounds.

The 6-foot-8 forward played in three games for the Denver Nuggets' Summer League team, averaging 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.30 blocked shots and 10.7 minutes.

With the signing of Howell on Friday, the Blazers' roster is at 19 players.

