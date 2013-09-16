How loud was it? Seahawks fans claim loudest stadium record - KPTV - FOX 12

How loud was it? Seahawks fans claim loudest stadium record

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

The fan group attempting to set a Guinness World Records mark for loudest stadium says it has established a record during Sunday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

The group, called Volume 12, announced on its Facebook page it had set the mark late in the first quarter. The decibel reading taken during a sack of San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the first quarter -- following a one hour weather delay -- was 131.9 decibels.

The previous record for "loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium," was 131.76 decibels, set in 2011 in Turkey at the Ali Sami Yen Sport Complex Turk Telekom Arena during a soccer match between Galatasaray SC and Fenerbahce.

The group footed the bill for the Guinness World Records official to come to Seattle and wasn't affiliated with the team.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.