Kyron Horman case returns to national spotlight with 'Dr. Phil' show

The disappearance of Kyron Horman returned to the national spotlight Tuesday when the missing Portland boy's parents appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil.

The show dedicated an entire hour to the conversation between Desiree Young, Kaine Horman and the host, Phil McGraw.

Even though the divorced parents of Kyron Horman presented a united front to the media in the past, McGraw reported the show was the first time the parents had been face-to-face in almost three years.

"Do you blame (Kaine)?" McGraw asked Young.

"I don't blame Kaine for Kyron's disappearance. I want to make that very clear," Young said.

Young said she had concerns that Kaine Horman was ignoring signs, referring to the behavior of his wife, Terri Horman, who is Kyron Horman's stepmother.

Young said she believes Terri Horman had a drinking problem that led to Kyron Horman's unhappiness. She also cited emails that she said showed that Terri Horman hated Kyron. One email, Young said, claimed Terri and Kaine Horman fought the morning Kyron Horman disappeared in June 2010.

Kaine Horman denied the fighting and said that was one of many lies Terri Horman told.

McGraw presented a map of Skyline Elementary School, the last place Kyron Horman was seen, and his parents said Terri Horman's varying accounts of how she dropped Kyron Horman off that day made them and law enforcement suspicious.

Young accused Kaine Horman of cheating on Terri Horman and insinuated it played a role in Kyron Horman's disappearance.

"I told Kaine that when you are married to the devil and you give her a reason to be pissed off, all of your sins are going to come back and here we are in this situation," Young said.

The Dr. Phil show did not show Kaine Horman addressing the affair accusation, but he said that he missed some warning signs about his wife's behavior and agreed he thinks Terri Horman had motive to harm her stepson.

"I know of the hatred that she had for both of us," Kaine Horman said.

McGraw asked Kaine Horman and Young to put the past behind them and work together to find their child, who they both said they believe may still be alive.

Terri Horman's lawyer released a statement to the show that said he couldn't comment on a pending legal matter. She has never been named a suspect or a person of interest.

You can watch the Dr. Phil episode here.



