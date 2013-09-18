Police: Teen with machete robs man of headphones

A 17-year-old boy is accused of using a machete to rob a man in Portland.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at Southeast 159th Avenue and Main Street.

Adam Hampton, 21, told officers that a black Ford Expedition pulled up alongside him and the suspect got out of the SUV, armed with a machete.

According to police, Hampton told them the teen demanded his headphones, which the victim gave to him.

The suspect, who police identified as Javier Coyt, then got back into the SUV and left the area, police said.

After calling 911, the SUV returned and a different male got out, gave Hampton back his headphones and apologized, FOX 12 learned.

The SUV then left again, but police spotted it and pulled it over.

In total, there were six people in the Expedition, including Coyt.

Police arrested Coyt and recovered the machete.

He was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home on a first-degree robbery charge.

