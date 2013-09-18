Natural gas leak blocks traffic near OMSI

A natural gas leak is blocking traffic near OMSI.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police shut down the roads at Southeast 4th and Caruthers, along with Water Avenue.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Firefighters said an excavation crew hit a four-inch natural gas line. Workers from Northwest Natural Gas are at the scene.

There is no timeline for reopening traffic in the area.

