Natural gas leak blocks traffic near OMSI - KPTV - FOX 12

Natural gas leak blocks traffic near OMSI

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A natural gas leak is blocking traffic near OMSI.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police shut down the roads at Southeast 4th and Caruthers, along with Water Avenue.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Firefighters said an excavation crew hit a four-inch natural gas line. Workers from Northwest Natural Gas are at the scene.

There is no timeline for reopening traffic in the area.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.