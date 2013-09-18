Lawmaker proposes free community college for HS grads - KPTV - FOX 12

Lawmaker proposes free community college for HS grads

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A Beaverton lawmaker is floating a proposal to give some Oregon high school graduates free tuition at a community college for two years.

The Statesman Journal newspaper reports the tuition break would allow students to enter a 2-year degree program or take college credits that would transfer to a university.

State Sen. Mark Hass says it's an effort to remove a barrier for high school graduates who can't get more education because it's too expensive.

Preliminary estimates show that funding tuition could cost about $250 million if 31,962 high school graduates attended an Oregon community college full time for two years.

Hass says that's cheaper than dealing with them later in the social service or prison system.

