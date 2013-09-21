Timbers blank Rapids, move into 3rd

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers received a first-half goal from midfielder Diego Valeri and turned in a solid defensive performance to defeat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 before a sellout crowd of 20,674 at JELD-WEN Field on Friday night, moving into third place in the Western Conference.



With the win, the Timbers (11-5-13, 46pts) jumped the LA Galaxy and Rapids (12-9-9, 45pts) in the standings to move into third place in the tightly contested Western Conference race, and currently sit just three points back of both first place in the conference and the lead for the Supporters' Shield.



Portland staked a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on Valeri's eighth goal of the season, set up by forward Rodney Wallace's career-best sixth assist. The Timbers limited the Rapids to a single shot on goal, recording their 11th shutout of the season and a second straight clean sheet at home. The Timbers are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches at JELD-WEN Field, the third-longest home unbeaten streak in MLS this season.



Portland held Colorado scoreless for the first time since July 7, and handed the Rapids just their second loss since June 29.



High pressure applied by the Timbers and striker Maximiliano Urruti on the Rapids in their defensive third led to the go-ahead strike by the home side. By Urruti pressing the backline, Wallace was able to break up a clearing pass played short and headed the ball back into space near the top of the Colorado box for Valeri. With Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin off his line, Valeri chipped a shot over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Valeri has factored in 12 of Portland's last 17 goals.



The Timbers' defense held firm through the Rapids' nine corner kicks, six of which came in the first half, and 13 shots. The Rapids' lone shot on goal came in the 39th minute from a tight angle by forward Atiba Harris.



A quick build-up by the Timbers in the 29th minute set up Urruti, making his first MLS start, for an open run at goal. From just inside the area, Urruti's shot was tipped wide of the mark by Irwin charging off his line.



Wallace, who recorded his fourth assist of the season against the Rapids on Valeri's first-half goal, had a pair of good looks at goal around the 70th minute. The first came off a free kick from the right side, but his header missed just wide of the near post. In the 71st minute, Wallace's left-footed shot from the top of the box was driven just wide of the top left corner of the goal.



In the second half, Rapids forward Edson Buddle had a shot from the top of the area that flashed wide left of the goal in the 63rd minute and second-half substitute Gabriel Torres delivered a chance with six minutes remaining that also missed wide left.



The Timbers play host to the LA Galaxy in a nationally televised match on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 29, at JELD-WEN Field; kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. (Pacific). The match will also feature radio broadcasts available on 750 The Game and in Spanish on La Pantera 940 AM.



Notes:

With the win, the Timbers jumped over the Rapids and LA Galaxy in the Western Conference standings to move into third place, just three points back of first place and the lead for the Supporters' Shield.

The Timbers extended their home unbeaten streak at JELD-WEN Field to 12 games (9-0-3), the third-longest active streak in MLS this season.

Portland is 9-1-4 at home overall in league play, and the club's .786 winning percentage is second-best in MLS. The Timbers are unbeaten against Western Conference opponents (7-0-2) at JELD-WEN Field in 2013.

The Timbers went unbeaten (2-0-1) in the 2013 season series against the Rapids, and have earned results in four of the last five meetings with Colorado dating back to 2012.

The Timbers handed the Rapids just their second loss since June 29.

Portland scored six unanswered goals against Colorado in the 2013 season series.

When leading at halftime, the Timbers are 6-0-1 this season and own the league's best winning percentage (.928).

The Timbers are unbeaten in 14 games this season (9-0-5) when scoring the first goal of the game.

With his goal in the 13th minute, midfielder Diego Valeri has factored in 12 of Portland's last 17 goals (4 goals, 8 assists) since July 13.

Valeri, the club's leading scorer this season, is now tied with Darlington Nagbe and Ryan Johnson as the Timbers' leading goal-scorer with eight goals.

Forward Rodney Wallace recorded his fourth assist of the season against the Rapids on Valeri's goal; he is the club's all-time leader in assists against Colorado.

The Timbers held the Rapids to a single shot on goal, a season-low by an opponent.

Portland recorded its 11th shutout this season, holding Colorado scoreless for the first time since July 7. The Timbers lead MLS with eight shutouts at home this season.

Goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts made one save to earn his 10th shutout of the season and is now tied with four others for the league lead in shutouts.

With his 12th clean sheet as a member of the Timbers, Ricketts is tied for the Timbers MLS career lead in shutouts.

Ricketts, one shy of the Timbers MLS career mark in wins (14), made his 130th MLS regular-season start, placing him eighth among the active, all-time MLS goalkeepers.

Forward Darlington Nagbe became the first Timbers MLS player to appear in 90 matches for the club, making his 42nd consecutive MLS start on Friday against Colorado.

Earlier in the day, Nagbe was listed at No. 1 on the MLSsoccer.com 24-Under-24 for 2013; the 24-Under-24 spotlights the league's top young players under the age of 24.

Defender Jack Jewsbury made his 225th MLS regular-season start, which ranks 19th among active, all-time MLS leaders.

Forward Maximiliano Urruti made his first MLS start, and his first start for Portland, in the match against Colorado.

Defender Futty Danso made his first MLS start since aiding in a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy on July 13; he missed nine league games after sustaining an injured foot July 24 in a friendly against Norwich City FC. The match against Colorado marked his 45th MLS appearance.

Through the in-game 50/50 raffle by the Timbers' community platform Stand Together, fans raised more than $2,000 for the American Red Cross to help aid victims of the recent flooding in Colorado.

The Timbers saw their 48th consecutive sellout crowd at JELD-WEN Field since joining MLS in 2011.



