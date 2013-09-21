Timbers blank Rapids, move into 3rd

PORTLAND,
Ore. – The
Portland Timbers received a first-half goal from midfielder Diego Valeri and
turned in a solid defensive performance to defeat the Colorado Rapids 1-0
before a sellout crowd of 20,674 at JELD-WEN Field on Friday night, moving into
third place in the Western Conference.
With the win, the Timbers (11-5-13, 46pts) jumped the LA Galaxy and Rapids
(12-9-9, 45pts) in the standings to move into third place in the tightly
contested Western Conference race, and currently sit just three points back of
both first place in the conference and the lead for the Supporters' Shield.
Portland staked a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on Valeri's eighth goal of the
season, set up by forward Rodney Wallace's career-best sixth assist. The
Timbers limited the Rapids to a single shot on goal, recording their 11th
shutout of the season and a second straight clean sheet at home. The Timbers
are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches at JELD-WEN Field, the
third-longest home unbeaten streak in MLS this season.
Portland held Colorado scoreless for the first time since July 7, and handed
the Rapids just their second loss since June 29.
High pressure applied by the Timbers and striker Maximiliano Urruti on the
Rapids in their defensive third led to the go-ahead strike by the home side. By
Urruti pressing the backline, Wallace was able to break up a clearing pass
played short and headed the ball back into space near the top of the Colorado
box for Valeri. With Rapids goalkeeper Clint Irwin off his line, Valeri chipped
a shot over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Valeri has factored in
12 of Portland's last 17 goals.
The Timbers' defense held firm through the Rapids' nine corner kicks, six of
which came in the first half, and 13 shots. The Rapids' lone shot on goal came
in the 39th minute from a tight angle by forward Atiba Harris.
A quick build-up by the Timbers in the 29th minute set up Urruti, making his
first MLS start, for an open run at goal. From just inside the area, Urruti's
shot was tipped wide of the mark by Irwin charging off his line.
Wallace, who recorded his fourth assist of the season against the Rapids on
Valeri's first-half goal, had a pair of good looks at goal around the 70th
minute. The first came off a free kick from the right side, but his header
missed just wide of the near post. In the 71st minute, Wallace's left-footed
shot from the top of the box was driven just wide of the top left corner of the
goal.
In the second half, Rapids forward Edson Buddle had a shot from the top of the
area that flashed wide left of the goal in the 63rd minute and second-half
substitute Gabriel Torres delivered a chance with six minutes remaining that
also missed wide left.
The Timbers play host to the LA Galaxy in a nationally televised match on NBC
on Sunday, Sept. 29, at JELD-WEN Field; kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
(Pacific). The match will also feature radio broadcasts available on 750 The
Game and in Spanish on La Pantera 940 AM.
Notes:
- With
the win, the Timbers jumped over the Rapids and LA Galaxy in the Western
Conference standings to move into third place, just three points back of first
place and the lead for the Supporters' Shield.
- The
Timbers extended their home unbeaten streak at JELD-WEN Field to 12 games
(9-0-3), the third-longest active streak in MLS this season.
- Portland
is 9-1-4 at home overall in league play, and the club's .786 winning percentage
is second-best in MLS. The Timbers are unbeaten against Western Conference
opponents (7-0-2) at JELD-WEN Field in 2013.
- The
Timbers went unbeaten (2-0-1) in the 2013 season series against the Rapids, and
have earned results in four of the last five meetings with Colorado dating back
to 2012.
- The
Timbers handed the Rapids just their second loss since June 29.
- Portland
scored six unanswered goals against Colorado in the 2013 season series.
- When
leading at halftime, the Timbers are 6-0-1 this season and own the league's
best winning percentage (.928).
- The
Timbers are unbeaten in 14 games this season (9-0-5) when scoring the first
goal of the game.
- With
his goal in the 13th minute, midfielder Diego Valeri has factored in 12 of
Portland's last 17 goals (4 goals, 8 assists) since July 13.
- Valeri,
the club's leading scorer this season, is now tied with Darlington Nagbe and
Ryan Johnson as the Timbers' leading goal-scorer with eight goals.
- Forward
Rodney Wallace recorded his fourth assist of the season against the Rapids on
Valeri's goal; he is the club's all-time leader in assists against Colorado.
- The
Timbers held the Rapids to a single shot on goal, a season-low by an opponent.
- Portland
recorded its 11th shutout this season, holding Colorado scoreless for the first
time since July 7. The Timbers lead MLS with eight shutouts at home this
season.
- Goalkeeper
Donovan Ricketts made one save to earn his 10th shutout of the season and is
now tied with four others for the league lead in shutouts.
- With
his 12th clean sheet as a member of the Timbers, Ricketts is tied for the
Timbers MLS career lead in shutouts.
- Ricketts,
one shy of the Timbers MLS career mark in wins (14), made his 130th MLS
regular-season start, placing him eighth among the active, all-time MLS goalkeepers.
- Forward
Darlington Nagbe became the first Timbers MLS player to appear in 90 matches
for the club, making his 42nd consecutive MLS start on Friday against Colorado.
- Earlier
in the day, Nagbe was listed at No. 1 on the MLSsoccer.com 24-Under-24 for
2013; the 24-Under-24 spotlights the league's top young players under the age
of 24.
- Defender
Jack Jewsbury made his 225th MLS regular-season start, which ranks 19th among
active, all-time MLS leaders.
- Forward
Maximiliano Urruti made his first MLS start, and his first start for Portland,
in the match against Colorado.
- Defender
Futty Danso made his first MLS start since aiding in a 2-1 win over the LA
Galaxy on July 13; he missed nine league games after sustaining an injured foot
July 24 in a friendly against Norwich City FC. The match against Colorado
marked his 45th MLS appearance.
- Through
the in-game 50/50 raffle by the Timbers' community platform Stand Together,
fans raised more than $2,000 for the American Red Cross to help aid victims of
the recent flooding in Colorado.
- The
Timbers saw their 48th consecutive sellout crowd at JELD-WEN Field since
joining MLS in 2011.
Release from Portland Timbers
