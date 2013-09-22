Winterhawks fall in Seattle shootout

The Portland Winterhawks (1-0-0-1) picked up a point in the standings Saturday, but fell 4-3 in a shootout in Seattle against the Thunderbirds (1-0-0-0).

Seattle scored the lone goal of the first period at the 15:40 mark when Roberts Lipsbergs made it 1-0.

Lipsbergs struck again 4:38 into the second to give Seattle a 2-0 lead, but the Hawks got on the board at the 13:37 mark when Ethan Price scored off a faceoff for his first career goal to cut the deficit to 2-1, which remained the score heading into the third period.

Portland then tied it early in the third when Oliver Bjorkstrand scored just 51 seconds into the frame to make it 2-2. After Seattle regained the lead with a power play goal from Jerret Smith at the 5:52 mark to take a 3-2 lead, the Hawks kept battling and once again evened it when Chase De Leo scored at the 12:08 mark to tie the game at 3-3.

It remained 3-3 through the end of regulation, and neither team was able to score in overtime, setting up the shootout.

Seattle's Mathew Barzal and Portland's Nic Petan each scored in the first round, while Seattle's Alexander Delnov and De Leo for Portland were each denied in the second round, keeping it at 1-1 after two rounds.

Branden Troock then scored for Seattle in the third round, and when Bjorkstrand was stopped by Thunderbirds netminder Justin Myles it sealed Seattle's victory.

Brendan Burke was terrific in net for Portland, stopping 37 of 40 shots. Myles turned away 39 of Portland's 42 shots.

The Hawks return to action Tuesday when they host the Tri-City Americans at the Moda Center at 7 p.m.

Release by Portland Winterhawks

