Pac-12 gets rolling this weekend

The Pac-12 season is about to go into full swing.

After a handful of conference games to open the season, the Pac-12 will have 10 teams playing each other this weekend.

While UCLA and Utah get a week off before facing each other on Oct. 3, five teams will be playing their first conference games of the season.

California may have the toughest opener, facing No. 2 Oregon after a tough non-conference schedule that included two ranked opponents.

Washington State also has a tall order in facing No. 5 Stanford, but the Cougars did beat Southern California earlier this season.

The Trojans have a difficult road game against Arizona State and Seattle should be the site of a wild one when Washington hosts Arizona in both teams' conference openers.

Beavers bounce back despite adversity

Last season they were Team Turnaround. This season they're the Bounce-back Beavers.

Oregon State was stunned in the season opener by lower-tier Eastern Washington but since then the team has reeled off three straight wins. The latest two victories, against Utah and San Diego State, were late-game comebacks.

The Beavers trailed the Aztecs 27-14 going into the fourth quarter, but they pulled within 30-28 with 2:40 to go on Sean Mannion's 10-yard pass to Terron Ward. Oregon State won it with Steven Nelson's 16-yard interception return on the next series.

The week before, the Beavers were up 27-10 in the third quarter, only to surrender the lead and then head to overtime. This time, Mannion found Brandin Cooks with a 6-yard pass to win it.

