The world isn't all bad. These people are proof.

Photos that will restore your faith in the human race

Mystery solved! Who is behind the $100 bills hidden at local stores?

A man found two $100 bills tucked away in two separate boxes of cookies at Walmart in Salem.

That was last Saturday. Since then, there have been reports of more $100 bills discovered hidden away in various items at local stores.

But where was this money coming from? Good Samaritans? Smugglers?

Nope, this is the work of a country music radio station in Portland.

Radio station 98.7 The Bull has come forward to take responsibility for at least some of the hidden hundreds.

It's part of a promotion called the $1,000 Cash Cow. The station is giving listeners a chance to win up to $1,000 through an on-air promotion at various times throughout the day.

The hidden $100 bills is just an offshoot of that, according to assistant program director B-Dub.

He said they started hiding the money last week in various places at various locations and plan to keep doing it in the weeks ahead. He said the goal was simply to help make the day of whoever was lucky enough to find the money.

One of those people contacted Fox 12 this week after buying a box of snickerdoodles and finding something even sweeter than the cookies inside.

The man returned to the Walmart store and searched the other boxes of cookies. He found another $100 bill. The man took the cookies, and the money, to the customer service desk to report the discovery.

Store workers tested the bills, confirmed they were real and then let the man keep the $200. He said he was overwhelmed by whoever was behind the mystery money.

"I'm really thankful, I really appreciate it," the man told Fox 12. "I hope someday to be able to do what you did."

B-Dub said that's part of the point of their promotion. There is nothing on the bills identifying they came from the radio station.

"We just want to do some good," he said.

Another Fox 12 viewer reported finding a $100 bill tucked between bags of brown rice at a Fred Meyer store in Salem.

B-Dub said the station also doesn't want to claim credit for all of the hidden money being found throughout the region, just in case others are following their lead and paying it forward by planting their own mystery money.

