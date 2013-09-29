Urruti's 1st stands as difference vs. LA

PORTLAND,
Ore. – Forward
Maximiliano Urruti scored the game-winning goal early in the second half and
the Portland Timbers defense recorded its third straight shutout at home to
defeat the LA Galaxy, 1-0, before a sellout crowd of 20,674 under a steady rain
at JELD-WEN Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Timbers (12-5-13, 49pts) are in third place in the Western Conference, and, with the win, moved four points ahead of the Galaxy (13-11-6, 45pts) and Colorado Rapids tied for fourth in the conference standings. Portland, unbeaten in its last four games, is currently two points back of first place in the conference and the lead for the Supporters' Shield.
Urruti scored in the 52nd minute off a corner kick by Will Johnson to crack the deadlock early in the second half. The Timbers defense held the Galaxy without a shot on goal in the second half to preserve the 1-0 margin and extend the club's home unbeaten streak to 13 games – the second-longest home unbeaten streak in MLS this season.
Portland's defense registered its league-leading ninth shutout at home and its 12th of the season, overall. Galaxy forwards Robbie Keane and Landon Donovan were held to a combined one shot attempt; Donovan had a run of seven straight games with either a goal or an assist come to an end.
The Timbers, with their 12th win of the regular season, set a new MLS club mark for wins in a single season. Portland finished the 2013 season series against the Galaxy with an unbeaten 2-0-1 record.
Urruti's first MLS goal, and first as a member of the Timbers, came off a corner kick from the left side by Johnson. The ball was played at the near post and found Urruti cutting back across the goal towards the ball. With an out-stretched foot, Urruti poked the ball between Galaxy goalkeeper Jaime Penedo and the near post.
Portland goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts logged two saves, both on shots by midfielder Gyasi Zardes in the first half, to secure his league-leading 11th shutout of the season. Ricketts is now the Timbers' MLS career leader in shutouts with 13.
In second-half stoppage time, an offside call against the Galaxy denied a goal-scoring opportunity for Keane on a Donovan free kick.
The Timbers visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC in one of their final road matches of the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 6, at BC Place at 5 p.m. (Pacific). The match will be televised live on ROOT SPORTS, with radio broadcasts available on 750 The Game and in Spanish on La Pantera 940AM.
