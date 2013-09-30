Ducks star De'Anthony Thomas has right ankle injury

Oregon running back De'Anthony Thomas is being straightforward about hurting his right ankle on the opening kickoff against California.

While second-ranked Oregon's coaches never talk about injuries, Thomas was frank about his situation even though he didn't have an exact diagnosis. All he knew with certainty was that it hurt enough that he couldn't return against the Golden Bears.

As for next week's game at Colorado, Thomas would only say, "we'll see."

Thomas was injured on the opening kickoff of second-ranked Oregon's 55-16 victory over California on Saturday night. The turf was slick from a driving rain and the junior running back slipped.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

