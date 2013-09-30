Weekend storm sets September rainfall record

A big storm on the last weekend of the month helped make for the wettest September on record in many parts of Oregon.

The National Weather Service reports the 6.21 inches recorded through Sunday in downtown Portland was the most since record-keeping began in 1872. The previous record was 5.52 inches in September 1927. At Portland International Airport, where records have been kept since 1940, the total was 5.06 inches, beating the old record of 4.30 inches set in September 1986.

September records also were set in Eugene, 6.16 inches; Salem, 6.63 inches;, Astoria, 10.51 inches;, Hillsboro, 6.10 inches; and McMinnville, 7.58 inches.

The totals were growing as rain continued Monday, but forecasters say the front is blowing east. A windy day is forecast in eastern Oregon.

90,000 PGE customers lost power in storm

Portland General Electric had crews working overnight to repair downed lines and restore service to customers who lost service in weekend rain and wind storms.

The utility said more than 90,000 customers lost power since the storm began. By 5:30 a.m. Monday service had been restored to all but about 8,000 customers, mostly in the Gresham, Damascus and Canby areas.

Other outages occurred in north Portland, Cornelius and Silverton.

