Armed robber targets SE Portland pipe shop

Portland police want to find the person who robbed a pipe shop in Southeast Portland Monday night.

It happened at Poppi's Pipes on Southeast Division near 36th.

The victim told police that the robber entered the shop armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The robber later left the shop with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said it is unclear if that person left in a car or on foot.

Officers searched the area but didn't turn up anyone.

The robber is described as a white woman in her mid-20s.

She's said to be about 5'6" tall, with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information aboutthe robbery is asked to contact Robbery Detectives at (503) 823-0405.

