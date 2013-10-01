Government shutdown closes Crater Lake

Nearly 300 people are being laid off at Crater Lake National Park -- employees of the park and the concessionaire -- as a result of the federal government shutdown.

Park Superintendent Craig Ackerman said Tuesday that two snowplow drivers, and law enforcement and emergency medical personnel will continue working. But otherwise the entrances to the park are barricaded, and guests at Crater Lake Lodge and campgrounds have 48 hours to leave.

Other National Park Service properties -- such as Oregon Caves and John Day Fossil Beds -- are also shut down.

Hunters looking forward to the opening of waterfowl season in Eastern Oregon this weekend will not be able to hunt on national wildlife refuges. They are closed to all visitors, whether hunters, bird-watchers or hikers.

