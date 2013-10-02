Sir Stuffington's fame leads to $3K in donations for animal shelter

Fame has been good to Sir Stuffington and to Multnomah County's animal shelter.

Since a photo of the one-eyed pirate kitten from Oregon went viral a week ago, more than $3,000 in donations have poured in to Multnomah County Animal Services. Those donations will help the shelter care for other animals.

Sir Stuffington's Facebook page has more than 42,000 likes.

The injured kitten and his two siblings were brought in off the streets of Troutdale to the shelter on Sept. 13. All three kittens had health problems. Among them was Sir Stuffington's disfigured jaw and the loss of one eye.

Blazer Schaffer, who lives in the Portland area, took Sir Stuffington in as a foster kitten for the Multnomah County Animal Shelter.

One day, Schaffer said her girlfriend dressed up the kitten in a hat and an eye patch to make him look like a pirate. A photo posted online of the buccaneer kitten was soon posted all over the web.

The couple has since made prints and posted them for sale, with all proceeds going toward the animal shelter to pay to treat all animals.

