5 victims of Pendleton house fire identified

Authorities say three victims of a Pendleton house fire last month were children of one of the survivors.

Police Chief Stuart Robert told the East Oregonian (http://bit.ly/1bvP2aD ) that autopsies showed the children and two adults died of smoke inhalation Sept. 22 in a fast-moving fire

The East Oregonian reports the children were 5-year-old Evan Williams, 2-year-old Rowan Harvey and 5-month-old Annabelle Williams.

Their mother, 27-year-old Kay Williams, was hospitalized along with 49-year-old David Eickstaedt, both tenants at the rental house.

Roberts said they jumped out a window.

They were released from the hospital last week.

Roberts said the adults who died were guests: 29-year-old Kristopher Lee Morton and 46-year-old Treasa Marie Philpott.

Authorities haven't pinpointed a cause but ruled our arson involving accelerants or a drug lab accident.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

