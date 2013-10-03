Portland woman trains for marathon in between chemotherapy sessions

Like thousands of other runners right now, Janice Dunlap is training for this weekend's Portland Marathon.

It will be Dunlap's third marathon, but, this year, her training took on an extra challenge.



Every other week, Dunlap goes to the Providence Cancer Center for chemotherapy.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer last spring.

At first, Dunlap assumed she wouldn't be able to compete in the marathon this year, "but then once I got started with treatment and I was feeling pretty good," she said.



"What if I go back to working out because going to the gym everyday has been my job?" she said.



Always fit, Dunlap found that she could train around her chemotherapy sessions.

While she did have to skip a couple days of workouts every two weeks, and she couldn't always go full-bore, she found she felt both healthier and happier every time she worked out.

Dunlap is making one concession to her disease.

This Sunday, she'll run a half-marathon and not the full course. But while the race to the finish line may be shorter this year, she vows that nothing will stop her from the run, and from achieving her personal best.

Dunlap finishes chemotherapy two days after the Portland Marathon.

Two days later, she'll celebrate her 49th birthday.

