Deputies: 14-year-old shot and killed two men at hunting camp

Authorities in Eastern Oregon say a 14-year-old boy from the Baker City area has shot and killed two men at a deer hunting camp in the Blue Mountains.

The Grant County sheriff's office says the teenager fled after the shooting but was captured after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the leg and returned to the group's cabin.

Deputies were sent to the location shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The victims were not immediately identified, nor was the teenager.

Sheriff Glenn Palmer issued a statement Thursday about the killings but wouldn't describe a motive or the relationship between the teenager and the adults.

The cabin is near Granite in the mountains west of Baker City.

