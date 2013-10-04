WA man who killed grandparents pleads guilty - KPTV - FOX 12

WA man who killed grandparents pleads guilty

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

A Washington state man who killed his grandparents with a shoelace after they threw him a party to welcome him home from prison has entered a modified guilty plea to charges of aggravated first-degree murder.

Michael Chadd Boysen faces life in prison without the possibility of release when he's sentenced Oct. 18. He admitted Friday in King County Superior Court that a jury likely would convict him in the March 9 strangulation deaths of 82-year-old Robert Taylor and 80-year-old Norma Taylor at their Renton home.

Boysen was arrested three days later after a standoff at a Lincoln City, Ore., motel. Boysen served time in prison for attempted burglary. His grandparents picked him up at the Monroe Correctional Complex and held a party for him that night.

RELATED: Murder suspect from Oregon Coast standoff out of hospital

 

