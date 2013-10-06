Man held on $1m bail for 2007 shooting of ex-girlfriend

A man wanted in connection with a six-year-old shooting in Albany is in Linn County Jail facing attempted murder and other charges.



Heriberto Gonzalez is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend during a dispute in 2007. He is scheduled to appear Monday in Linn County Circuit Court. His initial bail was set at $1 million.



The Democrat-Herald reports (http://is.gd/y6Wikj ) that the 26-year-old also faces charges of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.



Albany police said in 2007 that Gonzalez, then 20, showed up at his ex-girlfriend's home, threatened to kill her and her new boyfriend, and then fired a several rounds.



Authorities initially believed that Gonzalez fled to California because he had relatives there.

Details of his arrest wasn't immediately known.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.