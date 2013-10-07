3 arrested in stabbing death of soldier in WA

Three people have been arrested in the stabbing death of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier.

The Lakewood Police Department said Monday that detectives have arrested three people who are also soldiers at JBLM. Authorities say at least two of the five suspects in the case are cooperating with law enforcement.

Detectives had been investigating whether the stabbing of 20-year-old Tevin Geike crime was racially motivated but said Monday that it does not appear that race was a factor.

Geike was walking with two friends early Saturday when a verbal confrontation developed with another group of people who drove by in a vehicle. Police say men from the car initially surrounded the soldiers but then began to leave. One of the suspects then appeared to bump into Geike as he walked past. That's when Geike's friends discovered he had been stabbed.

