14-year-old boy charged with murder for deer camp shootings

A cabin near Granite, Ore., where a 14-year-old boy shot and killed two others and accidentally shot and wounded himself during a hunting trip on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Grant County Sheriff)

A 14-year-old boy faces two juvenile counts of aggravated murder in the shootings of his foster father and another man at a deer camp in northeastern Oregon.

The Grant County district attorney's office said Wednesday the boy was arraigned by video in Canyon City and is being held at a juvenile facility.

District Attorney Ryan Joslin told the Blue Mountain Eagle newspaper that he planned to file a motion to charge the boy as an adult.

Deputies said the boy was at a hunting cabin outside Granite with 43-year-old Michael Piete, his foster father, and Kenneth Gilliland, 64. He shot both men on Oct. 3, and then tried to run away, deputies said.

At some point during the boy's attempted getaway, he accidentally shot himself in his leg, a sheriff's spokesman said. He then returned to the group's hunting cabin and pleaded for help from someone else who was staying there.

That person then held the boy at gunpoint and told him to lay down on the floor of the cabin. The person then physically restrained the teen and duct taped him to a chair to keep him there.

Deputies said the cabin's owner drove to the town of Granite, where he sought out help from police. Three deputies responded and then took charge of the crime scene.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital and then flown to St. Alphonsuos in Boise for treatment of the gunshot wound to his leg.

Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer said two guns were involved in the crime -- a hunting rifle and a revolver -- and the shootings occurred about the same time, with one victim shot inside the cabin and one outside.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

Defense attorney Katherine Berger had no comment on behalf of the teenage suspect.

