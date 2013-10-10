Judge rules Terri Horman must appear for divorce case deposition

Terri Horman appeared in a Portland courtroom for the first time in years Thursday as her attorneys continued to battle on her behalf in her divorce case with Kaine Horman.

The estranged couple's divorce has been entangled with the criminal investigation into the disappearance of Kyron Horman, who was 7 years old when he vanished from Skyline School in northwest Portland in 2010.

Kyron's biological parents believe his stepmother, Terri Horman, was involved in his disappearance.

On Thursday, Judge Henry Kantor weighed whether deposition concerning the criminal investigation is relevant to the divorce case, and ultimately decided Terri Horman must appear for the deposition requested by her estranged husband's legal team. She's expected to invoke her Fifth Amendment right and avoid answering questions.

At a previous hearing, Terri Horman's attorney claimed he can prove his client was not the last person to see Kyron Horman at Skyline School, and Kaine Horman's attorney has since demanded access to any documents that led Terri Horman's legal team to make that assertion.

Terri Horman didn't speak at Thursday's hearing and she ignored questions from reporters as she left the courthouse. Her attorney also refused to answer specific questions about the case.



"We understand the public's interest in this, but we will not be able to make any public statements at this point," said Stephen Houze, Terri Horman's attorney.

