Air blitz expected in OSU-WSU game

An aerial blitz is expected when Oregon State meets Washington State on Saturday.

Two of the most potent passing attacks in the Pacific-12 will be on the field as Washington State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) plays its conference home opener.

Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) quarterback Sean Mannion leads the Pac-12 with 2,018 passing yards, and has thrown 21 touchdown passes against just two interceptions, while completing 67 percent of his passes. Oregon State ranks second in the nation for passing yards per game at 420, while WSU is eighth at 359.

Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday connected with 12 different receivers in last weekend's rout of California.

