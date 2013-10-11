Air blitz expected in OSU-WSU game - KPTV - FOX 12

Air blitz expected in OSU-WSU game

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

An aerial blitz is expected when Oregon State meets Washington State on Saturday.

Two of the most potent passing attacks in the Pacific-12 will be on the field as Washington State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) plays its conference home opener.

Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) quarterback Sean Mannion leads the Pac-12 with 2,018 passing yards, and has thrown 21 touchdown passes against just two interceptions, while completing 67 percent of his passes. Oregon State ranks second in the nation for passing yards per game at 420, while WSU is eighth at 359.

Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday connected with 12 different receivers in last weekend's rout of California.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.