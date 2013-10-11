Hunter calls 911: 'I was attacked by a naked man!'

Norgren admitted attacking a hunter in the woods of Washington County, deputies say. // Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

A hunter who dialed 911 while holding a naked attacker at gunpoint told dispatchers and his wife that he "got the [expletive] beat out of me by a crazy man, a naked man in the woods."

Jeff McDonald dialed 911 on Thursday morning, setting off a lengthy search for the wounded hunter and the suspected attacker, who sheriff's deputies identified as Linus Norgren.

Court documents said Norgren admitted he "spontaneously attacked" McDonald by punching him in the head and face.

Deputies said Norgren was naked and talking about Sasquatch, then tried to choke McDonald using McDonald's shirt as he hit him in the head multiple times. According to court documents, Norgren told deputies he picked up a rock and began bashing McDonald in the head with it.

McDonald went in and out of consciousness, deputies said, and at one point, Norgren stopped attacking and McDonald was able to get away from him and call emergency dispatchers for help.

LISTEN: Hunter calls for help after 'attack by naked man' [Extended 911 call]



He told dispatchers a naked man attacked him, and that he was holding his deer rifle on him.

McDonald: "I'm making him lay on the ground. He attacked me earlier and damn near killed me."

911 dispatcher: "And you've got him held at gunpoint?"

McDonald: "Yes, I do. This is a real emergency. I need police real quick."

911 dispatcher: "I understand that."

McDonald: "Because I only have one option here and you know what it is."

McDonald went on to tell dispatchers that Norgren had apparently stolen a pruning saw out of his quad.

While McDonald was able to call for help, finding him in the remote area proved to be a challenge.

SLIDESHOW: Remote area where hunter, naked man were found



A police airplane was used in the search, and McDonald also used a whistle once every 20 seconds to help lead deputies to the top of a hill where he was holding Norgren.



Deputies finally found McDonald bloodied and suffering from a severe head injury. They said Norgren was naked and lying in the fetal position.

Norgren later told deputies, "I could have killed him at any moment," according to court documents.



On Friday afternoon, two officers led Norgren into a Washington County Courtroom for his first court appearance, where his inmate clothing indicated he's under special observation.

His attorney entered not guilty pleas to charges of first-degree assault, strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon. The attorney told FOX 12 that mental illness may have contributed to Norgren's actions that day and that Norgren's parents are very concerned for him. He is a graduate of Banks High School, where he was a state track and field champion.

McDonald was in good condition at a Portland hospital on Friday night.

