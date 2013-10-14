400,000 pounds of nuts burn in Salem nut plant fire

A fire has destroyed a nut processing and shipping facility north of Salem.



An incident commander with the Marion County Fire District says the fire was reported about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple callers reported that the structure fully engulfed in flames.



No injuries were reported. An estimated 400,000 pounds of nuts were in a dryer and were reported destroyed in the blaze.



Fire officials are investigating the cause.

They believe the processing facility's main building is a total loss.

