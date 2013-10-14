400,000 pounds of nuts burn in Salem nut plant fire - KPTV - FOX 12

400,000 pounds of nuts burn in Salem nut plant fire

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (AP) -

A fire has destroyed a nut processing and shipping facility north of Salem.

An incident commander with the Marion County Fire District says the fire was reported about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple callers reported that the structure fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. An estimated 400,000 pounds of nuts were in a dryer and were reported destroyed in the blaze.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

They believe the processing facility's main building is a total loss.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.