One man sentenced in 2012 Woodburn murder

One of two men accused of a Woodburn murder is going to prison.





A judge sentenced Daniel Nepomuceno to life with the possibility of parole for the murder of Michael McGovern.





He pleaded guilty to murder on Oct. 4.





In September 2012, investigators say Nepomuceno and Mark Camarena shot the victim in a Woodburn neighborhood.





McGovern later died at a hospital.





Camarena's trial is scheduled to start in December.

