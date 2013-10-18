Court docs: Suspects tell different stories in shooting of Tiffany Jenks

Tiffany Jenks (right) with her sister, Jennifer. // Photo courtesy of The Jenks family

Michelle Worden-Brosey is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

Joshua Robinett is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

Daniel Bruynell was arrested in Oakland, CA. He is charged with murder in the death of Tiffany Jenks.

Court documents say three suspects being held in the murder of Portland woman Tiffany Jenks met her outside a strip club, but the suspects share different stories about what led up to her being shot in the head and left at Blue Lake Park.

U.S. marshals arrested 25-year-old Daniel Bruynell in Oakland on Monday. He's being held in a California jail on a murder charge, and is expected to be extradited to Oregon.

The East County Major Crimes Team also arrested 38-year-old Joshua Robinett and 40-year-old Michelle Worden-Brosey. They're facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and obliteration of identification marks on guns.

On the morning of the alleged murder, detectives said surveillance video showed Jenks meeting the three suspects outside The Mystic nightclub in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. The video showed Worden-Brosey shaking Jenks' hand as if they were meeting for the first time.

The group later walked across the parking lot to Club 205. They entered the club, and surveillance video showed them all leaving in a dark-colored car at 2:10 a.m., according to court documents.



In interviews with detectives, Robinett and Worden-Brosey said they ended up driving to a secluded area, and that Jenks was yelling at them, court documents said.

Robinett said he and Worden-Brosey got out of the car to have sex, but he could hear Jenks and Bruynell arguing, according to the court documents.

When Robinett and Worden-Brosey returned to the car, he yelled for Bruynell to get back in, and they drove away, police said.

Robinett claimed he didn't see or hear gunfire, but Worden-Brosey's interview with police conflicted that information - she said she heard a gunshot prior to getting in the car.

A neighbor in the area also reported hearing a gunshot between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

When detectives interviewed Bruynell, his story differed.

He said Robinett gave him a .357 revolver and that his friends were telling him to shoot Jenks. Bruynell told detectives Jenks was intoxicated, irrational and yelling at the suspects to shoot her, so he shot Jenks, the court documents said.

Bruynell said Robinett and Worden-Brosey congratulated him on shooting Jenks, the court documents say, and that they drove him to their motel and took him to the bus station the following morning.

A Fairview police officer found the body near the entrance to Blue Lake Park at 7:30 a.m., and a medical examiner later determined Jenks died of a gunshot wound to her brain.

The gun used in the shooting was recovered, according to police, but its identification marks had been scratched off.

Robinett and Worden-Brosey were scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Bruynell is still in California.

Earlier this month, Jenks' sister told FOX 12 she struggled with the death of her father a few years ago and it was "really, really hard on her." She quit her job at the Bonneville Power Administration after that and had struggles with drugs and alcohol.

FOX 12 obtained video of Jenks talking about spirituality from a few years ago with her addiction recovery group.

