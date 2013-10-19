No. 2 Ducks back home to face WSU Cougars

The Washington State Cougars are at least outwardly undaunted even though they're more than five-touchdown underdogs to second-ranked Oregon.

But there's certainly plenty to worry about when it comes to the Ducks, who are undefeated this season and averaging nearly 57 points per game with an offense that is racking up 630.5 yards per game, second-best in the nation.

Oregon (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) has a six-game winning streak over Washington State, averaging nearly 51 points per game over that span.

The Ducks are coming off a 45-24 victory over Washington in Seattle last weekend. After Stanford's upset loss to Utah, Oregon is alone in first place in the Pac-12 North. UCLA, also undefeated, leads the Pac-12 South in the standings at the halfway point of the season.

