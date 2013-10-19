Mannion looks to keep Beavers rolling at Cal - KPTV - FOX 12

Mannion looks to keep Beavers rolling at Cal

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Oregon State's Sean Mannion is headed home this week, even if it is for a brief stop to say hello to friends and family.

Mannion, the Beavers' junior quarterback who leads the country in passing, grew up in Northern California about 30 miles away from the Berkeley campus. That's where he'll be Saturday when the Beavers (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) play the Golden Bears (1-5, 0-3).

The game will feature two of the most prolific quarterbacks in the nation.

Mannion set a school single-game record when he threw for 493 yards in a 52-24 win over Washington State last week. He leads the Pac-12 in passing and has thrown 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

