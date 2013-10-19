Update: Juvenile, teen hurt in N. Portland gang shooting

The PPB gang enforcement team has joined the investigation into a Friday night shooting that injured a juvenile girl and a 19-year-old man.



Police were called to the scene on the 2800 block of North Willis Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Friday after more than half a dozen shots rang out.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Emergency dispatchers reported at least one person was shot after getting off a TriMet bus.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said no arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information available.



