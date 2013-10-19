Update: Juvenile, teen hurt in N. Portland gang shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Update: Juvenile, teen hurt in N. Portland gang shooting

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The PPB gang enforcement team has joined the investigation into a Friday night shooting that injured a juvenile girl and a 19-year-old man.

Police were called to the scene on the 2800 block of North Willis Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Friday after more than half a dozen shots rang out.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Emergency dispatchers reported at least one person was shot after getting off a TriMet bus.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said no arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information available.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.