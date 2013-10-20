Aliotti issues apology to Wazzu

"The bottom line is, I'm sorry," Aliotti said. "I'm embarrassed that I got caught up in the moment after the game. There's no excuse, but sometimes right after the game the adrenaline is still flowing and I made a huge, human error in judgment. I wish I could take it back, and I promise it won't happen again.



"I'd like to apologize to Mike Leach and Bill Moos (Washington State athletics director), Washington State and its fans, and Oregon and our fans."

AP Backstory

Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti complained following the No. 2 Ducks' 62-38 victory over Washington State about the Cougars leaving in their starters and throwing for two late touchdowns.

Aliotti's called out Washington State head coach Mike Leach, calling the tactic "low class." Oregon pulled its starters in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game.

Cougars quarterback Connor Halliday played the entire game, completing 58 of 89 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions.

His attempts broke the FBS-level record of 83 set by Drew Brees for Purdue on Oct. 10, 1998 against Wisconsin. Halliday's total attempts and completions also broke the Pac-12 records set by Arizona's Matt Scott last season, and his total yards set a Washington State record.