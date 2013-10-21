Police: Car found that hit girls playing in leaves, no arrests made

Police have found the vehicle involved in a crash that hit two girls playing in leaves in Forest Grove, killing one of them.

A 6-year-old girl was killed and her 11-year-old half-sister suffered life-threatening injuries on the 1700 block of Main Street at 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

The girls were identified Monday night as Anna Dieter-Eckerdt, 6, and Abigail Robinson, 11. Anna was pronounced dead at the scene, while Abigail was critically injured. She was still in the hospital Monday night, according to Forest Grove police.

Investigators initially reported Abigail was 10 years old.

Police said the vehicle that hit them has been found and will be forensically searched and processed. No arrests were made Monday night and no other information was released, as police cited the "very active and dynamic investigation."

Forest Grove police said the two girls were playing in a pile of leaves that spilled out onto the street. It wasn't clear whether the girls were standing up or sitting or whether they were covered by the leaves at the time they were hit.

The two girls attended separate schools in the Forest Grove School District. A district spokeswoman said grief counselors would be made available at both schools.

A memorial grew at the scene of the crash Monday with flowers and stuffed animals. Hundreds of people then met for a candlelight vigil at Sonrise Church in Forest Grove Monday night.

An account was also set up for the family. Police said donations can be made to the "Dieter-Robinson Fund" at any Columbia Community Bank or the Forest Grove Sonrise Church. Questions about donations can be directed to the church at 503-640-2449.

