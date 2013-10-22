Two teens held in crash that killed girls playing in leaves

Two people are in custody and facing charges in connection to the crash that killed two girls in Forest Grove.

Forest Grove police said Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, 18, of Forest Grove, and her boyfriend, Mario Echeverria, 18, of Cornelius, were in the car that hit Abigail Robinson, 11, and her step-sister Anna Dieter-Eckert, 6, on Sunday night.

Investigators said Garcia-Cisneros was driving and is charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver, a felony charge. She also has an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) hold on her.



Echeverria, who like Garcia-Cisneros is a graduate of Forest Grove High School, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

"Initially they were not truthful about their involvement in a motor vehicle crash," said Detective Matt Smith.

Police said a tip from the public led to the arrests. Garcia-Cisneros lives within two blocks of the crash scene.



The two girls were playing in a pile of leaves that spilled out onto the road in the 1700 block of Main Street at 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Police said a car hit them and the driver kept going.

PHOTOS: Images from crash scene, memorial for girls killed in crash

The father of the girls was taking photos of them playing in the leaves before the crash. He went back into the house momentarily to put the camera away, and in that brief moment, he heard the engine of a car, according to police.

Dieter-Eckert was pronounced dead at the scene, while Robinson was rushed to a hospital, where she died at 11:24 p.m. Monday.

The family continues to grieve in private, but they did release a statement Tuesday prior to the arrests saying: "We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. We feel it, we really feel it. We made a point of hugging and loving our girls every chance we could. We just want to encourage you to hug your children. Hug and love your kids as often as you can. Our girls lived a love-drenched life. We know where they are now. We know they are together in perfect peace with their creator."

Police said the vehicle that hit the girls was found Monday, but the arrests were not made until Tuesday.

Investigators said during a press conference Tuesday night that a third person was in the car, but that person is not facing charges at this time. That person is a relative of one of the two suspects, according to police, and is not the person who tipped off investigators.



Police said the investigation is continuing. Detectives released a photo of the vehicle, a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder, involved in the crash and are asking anyone who may have seen it driving in the area Sunday night to contact Forest Grove police.

