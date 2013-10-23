City officials begin cleanup of Portland 'nuisance home'

Crews in Southeast Portland spent Tuesday cleaning up a home after repeated complaints to city officials.

The property is located on SE 75th Place. Portland police officers escorted city officials as they confronted the tenants and started cleaning up.





The yard had several vehicles in various states of disrepair. The rest of the property was covered in trash and other items and had rats crawling all over it. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 say it was about time something was done.





City officials haven't said how long the cleanup will take or what will happen to the property in the long term.





