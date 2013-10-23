Family: Girls killed in leaves lived a 'love-drenched life' - KPTV - FOX 12

Family statement: Girls killed playing in leaves lived a 'love-drenched' life

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

The family of Abigail Robinson, 11, and her sister Anna Dieter-Eckert, 6, two girls hit and killed playing in leaves in Forest Grove, have not made any public statements about the case. They did, however, release a statement.

"We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. We feel it, we really feel it. We made a point of hugging and loving our girls every chance we could. We just want to encourage you to hug your children. Hug and love your kids as often as you can. Our girls lived a love-drenched life. We know where they are now. We know they are together in perfect peace with their creator."

