Hillsboro investigating deadly motorcycle crash - KPTV - FOX 12

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

It happened Wednesday night on SE Davis Road and SE Hare Road.

Police say a 23-year-old man was driving a 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle on Davis Road and as he was passing other vehicles, he hit a 32-year-old woman driving a 2007 Acura. The man riding the motorcycle could not stop in time and collided with the left front part of the Acura that was turning onto Davis Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Acura was not injured.

Police have not released their identities, and an investigation is ongoing.

