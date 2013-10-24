Man suffers serious injuries in crash near Waldport on Highway 101

A Yachats-area man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into several trees and a power pole.

It happened along Highway 101 south of Waldport on Wednesday, Oct. 23 around 11:25 p.m. Oregon State Police said Douglas W. Johnson, 51, was driving southbound in his 2001 Dodge Durango when it went up an embankment and collided with several trees and a power pole. The sport utility vehicle came to rest on its top off the highway among several trees.





Emergency personnel from OSP, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Central Coast Fire & Rescue, Yachats Rural Fire Protection District, South Lincoln Ambulance, and ODOT responded to the scene.





Johnson was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and later to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.





Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol is a contributing factor to the crash.



