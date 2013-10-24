Coffee stand raises money for family of girls hit and killed

A community in mourning came together to help a family coping with tragedy.

On Thursday, the Sugar Shack coffee stand in Forest Grove donated all of its proceeds to the family who lost two little girls to a hit-and-run crash.

The Sugar Shack coffee stand was so busy on Thursday, it ran out of water.

In total, the coffee stand collected a total of nearly $5,000 in donations.

One by one, all day long, the community of Forest Grove came together for a family in need.

"We're a family and all of our families are helping out today. We all have children and we all know how hard this is going to be on them," said Peggy Avignone, who was helping out at the Sugar Shack.

Even before the Sugar Shack opened, people stopped by to make donations.

All the money made at the Sugar Shack went to the families of 6-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and 11-year-old Abigail Robinson.

"We just live a few blocks away as well and it's a very close community. We all feel it and obviously we have all these great people that come out to help donate what they can," added Avignone.

Some bought coffee while others just stopped by to drop off money.

All day, owner Tami Doner was working, whipping up coffees or smoothies.

"It's been one right after the other. They were lined up eight strong," said Tami Doner, owner of the Sugar Shack.

It was so busy that by 2 p.m. the coffee stand ran out of water.

"Once a week I have to fill my tank and I thought I had enough to get me through today and tomorrow and now I'm down to the wire," added Doner.

Members of the Forest Grove Police Department stopped by to show their support and donate money.

"It's amazing how connected we all are. I didn't even know that we could be so connected, it's great," said Doner.

That connection could be seen around town.

Businesses changed their marquees to honor the girls and show the family their support.

Several other businesses in town also plan to donate part of their proceeds to the family.

"I just want to say that I'm really glad to do this for the family and I hope it helps. My heart goes out to them and my prayers will continue for them every day, said Doner.

In just one day the coffee stand collected $4,571.96.

In addition to the $355.50 collected Wednesday, the coffee stand collected $4,927.46 and all of it's going to the Dieter Robinson Family Fund.

The Sugar Shack will continue to accept donations at its stand for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.