Stanford should be tall order for Oregon State in homecoming game

The Oregon State Beavers will have their work cut out for them as they hope to continue their unbeaten run in the Pac-12 Conference on Saturday.

The Beavers (No. 25 in the BCS) host Stanford (No. 6 in the BCS) at Reser Stadium.

TV INFORMATION: Kickoff at 7:36 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

The homecoming game at Oregon State comes after just one home game in a six-week span for the Beavers.

As they have done all year, the Beavers will rely on quarterback Sean Mannion, who is flirting with an Oregon State passing record. His 68.6 percent completion percentage ranks just above record-holder Sean Canfield's 67.9 percentage in 2009.

He's also on pace to finish the year as the No. 2 passer in OSU history in terms of total yardage. Derek Anderson holds that record with 11,249 yards. Mannion has passed for 8,766 yards in his Oregon State career.

The Beavers will face a Stanford team playing without receiver Devon Cajuste and kicker Jordan Williamson, who will both sit out because of injuries.

Coach David Shaw said after practice Thursday night that Cajuste is still recovering from a bruised right knee suffered in last weekend's win over UCLA. Williamson will miss his second straight game with a leg injury.

Shaw is hopeful both can return for Stanford's home game against No. 2 Oregon on Nov. 7.

Cajuste ranks second on the team with 21 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns this season. Jordan Pratt, the 28-year-old former minor league baseball player, will make his first career start in Cajuste's place. Kodi Whitfield and Michael Rector also will play more as reserves.

Redshirt freshman Conrad Ukropina will start for Williamson again. Ukropina missed a 46-yard field goal and connected from 31 yards in Stanford's 24-10 victory against UCLA.

