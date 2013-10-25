Fire destroys $350,000 in hazelnuts

A local farm lost $350,000 worth of hazelnuts in a fire on Friday.

It broke out at Lindsay Farms on Windsor Island Road North in Keizer at about 6:15 a.m.

The fire was burning at a bottom of a silo where a conveyor belt carries the nuts, firefighters said.

Investigators determined a mechanical problem sparked the fire.

The flames destroyed 200,000 hazelnuts.

No one was hurt.

Last weekend, a five-alarm fire near Salem ravaged a nut processing plant.

That fire destroyed nearly 400,000 pounds of hazelnuts.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

