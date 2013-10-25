Marine accused of murdering Portland woman to face court-martial

A U.S. Marine accused of killing a Portland woman in Hawaii will face a court-martial on murder charges.

The U.S. Marine Corps announced Friday that Sgt. Nathaniel Cosby will be arraigned on charges including unpremeditated murder and attempting to patronize a prostitute for the death of Ivanice "Ivy" Harris.

Harris was last seen in Waikiki on vacation in May to celebrate her 29th birthday. A family friend said she worked as an escort.

Honolulu police said Cosby was seen on surveillance footage meeting Harris outside a Waikiki bar and the two were seen kissing in the elevator of the hotel where he was staying.

Police said Cosby was later seen pulling a large duffel bag and loading it into the back of a sport utility vehicle.

Harris' body was found in a remote area more than 30 miles west of Waikiki.

Cosby was arrested in early June at Honolulu International Airport. Just a few days later, he was released from police custody while still considered a suspect in the case.

The Marine Corps requested to take over the investigation and possible prosecution of the case.

In September, the Marine Corps said an Article 32 hearing was set to determine if the case warranted a court-martial. On Friday, the Marine Corps announced an arraignment hearing for a general court-martial was set for Nov. 21 at the Law Center aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Cosby is also charged with voluntary manslaughter, murder while engaging in an inherently dangerous act and obstructing justice.

The Marine Corps said Cosby was an explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron-171 in the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing based in Iwakumi, Japan. He was on temporary duty assignment in Hawaii.

Harris graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland. She had enrolled at Mt. Hood Community College and had plans to move back to Portland from Las Vegas to start a family, according to friends.

Andre Miller, one of Harris' childhood friends, told Fox 12 in September she had been planning to leave behind her "lifestyle" as an escort.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of her death was injury to the neck, and the manner of death is ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

