Group files OR initiative to legalize pot

A pro-marijuana group has filed an initiative that seeks to legalize pot in Oregon.



New Approach Oregon filed the measure Friday with the secretary of state.



The group says it will first push for state lawmakers to refer the new measure to the November 2014 ballot.

If that doesn't happen, Anthony Johnson of New Approach tells The Oregonian (http://is.gd/fk6vnu ) that his group will have the resources to collect the 87,213 signatures needed to put the initiative before voters.



Washington and Colorado last year legalized the possession of up to an ounce of pot by adults over 21.

Oregon voters rejected a pot legalization measure in 2012.



The Oregonian says New Approach Oregon's measure would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to eight ounces of dried marijuana and four plants.

Sales would be regulated by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

