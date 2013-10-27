Timbers claim #1 seed in West

CARSON, Calif. – The Portland Timbers
clinched first place in the Western Conference and the conference's top seed
heading into the 2013 MLS Cup Playoffs with a comprehensive, 5-0 win against
Chivas USA on the road at StubHub Center on Saturday night.
The Timbers finished the regular season on an eight-match unbeaten run and a
Western Conference-best 14-5-15 (57pts) record. Portland will enter its first
MLS postseason as the No. 1 seed in the conference, and will face the winner of
the knockout game between the No. 4 and No 5 seeds in the Western Conference
semifinals.
With the win, the Timbers capped their best regular season as an MLS side. In
2013, Portland set new single-season club records in points (57), wins (14),
goals (54), goal differential (+21), shutouts (15) and fewest goals allowed
(33). Portland finished the regular season with an plus-21 goal differential –
one of the best in MLS. The Timbers realized a plus-43 improvement in goal
differential, year-to-year from 2012, to set a new MLS record.
The Timbers finished the regular season with five losses, tied for the fewest
in MLS history during a 34-game regular season.
Midfielder Diego Valeri factored into all three of Portland's three first-half
goals against Chivas USA (6-20-8, 26pts). Valeri scored the first two goals in
the 15th and 26th minutes, and set up Rodney Wallace for the club's third goal
in the 34th minute as the Timbers went up 3-0. Forward Ryan Johnson and midfielder
Will Johnson each scored in the second half to help the Timbers to an important
road win.
With five goals against Chivas USA, Timbers recorded the largest margin of
victory by a road team in MLS this season. It also set Timbers MLS club records
for largest margin of victory, most goals scored in a game and most goals
scored in a road game.
Valeri, with 10 goals and 13 assists on the season, became the first Timbers
MLS player to record 10 or more goals and assists in a single season, and is now
tied for the Timbers MLS career lead in assists. The Timbers also set an MLS
record with four different players recording nine or more goals during the
regular season.
Portland's defense recorded a fifth shutout in the last six games in the win
over Chivas USA, and goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts made four saves to pick up his
league-leading 14th clean sheet of the regular season.
Valeri opened the scoring in the 16th minute. An attempted clearing play by
Chivas USA from their own penalty area put the ball at Valeri's feet just
inside the area, and the midfielder ripped a shot inside the left post for his
ninth goal of the season.
Portland doubled its lead in the 29th minute as Valeri intercepted an errant
pass by Chivas USA in their defensive half near midfield. Valeri charged in on
goal, cut the ball back to his right foot just outside the box and chipped a
shot over Chivas USA goalkeeper Tim Melia well off his line. The goal was
Valeri's 10th of the season and became the first Timbers MLS player to record
10 or more goals in a single season.
Valeri then set up Wallace for his seventh goal of the season in the 34th
minute. A long pass up field by defender Futty Danso found Valeri down the
right flank. Valeri slipped a pass into the box, between the legs of Chivas USA
defender Carlos Bocanegra, to find Wallace slashing through the area. Wallace
one-timed a shot by Melia to give the Timbers a 3-0 lead and mark the first
time in the Timbers' MLS history in which they recorded three goals in the
first half of a match.
The Timbers added to their lead in the second half. In the 72nd minute, Wallace
drove in from the left side and put a hard shot on frame that Melia was only
able to knock down. Ryan Johnson, a second-half sub, was in position to pounce
on the free ball and convert his ninth goal of the season for a 4-0 Portland
lead.
Four minutes later, it was Will Johnson with a free-kick goal to cap the
scoring in the 5-0 victory. From just beyond the edge of the box on the left
side, Johnson drilled a curling shot through an opening in the wall and off the
fingertips of a diving Melia before the ball bounced into the back of the net
for his ninth goal of the season.
Notes:
- The
Timbers clinched first place in the Western Conference and will enter the 2013 MLS
Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference semifinals as the conference's No. 1
seed.
- The
Timbers finished the regular season with a conference-best record of 14-5-15
(57pts), and will finish the regular season with one of the top three records
in MLS.
- Portland's
five losses during the regular season were the fewest in the league in 2013 and
tied for the fewest in MLS history (with the 2011 LA Galaxy) during a 34-game
regular season.
- The
Timbers recorded their first-ever win at StubHub Center, helping the club
finish the regular season with a .471 winning percentage on the road, currently
ranked tied for second-best in MLS.
- The
club finished the regular season with 25 goals scored away from home, currently
second-most in MLS, and with a 1.29 goals-against average on the road,
currently tied for third-best in the league.
- With
a 5-0 win over Chivas USA, Portland recorded the largest margin of victory by a
road team in MLS this season.
- The
five-goal output also set Timbers MLS club records for largest margin of
victory, most goals scored in a game and most goals scored in a road game.
- The
five goals and two assists on the night matched the Timbers MLS record for
points in a single game (12), which was achieved twice previously this season
on May 12 (3-0 win vs. Chivas USA) and June 23 (3-0 win vs. Colorado).
- The
Timbers finished the regular season on an eight-game unbeaten run, which is
tied for the fourth-longest in the league this season. The club has out-scored
opponents 15-3 over the last eight games.
- The
Timbers finished the 2013 regular season with two of the longest unbeaten
streaks in the league at 15 games (March 16-June 23) – one of the longest in
MLS history – and eight games (Sept. 14-Oct. 26).
- Portland
set an MLS record in 2013 with four different players – Will Johnson, Ryan
Johnson, Darlington Nagbe and Diego Valeri – recording nine or more goals
during the campaign.
- Portland
recorded its 15th shutout of the season in the match against Chivas USA; it was
the fifth in the last six games. The club's shutout total is tied for
third-most in MLS history for shutouts in a single season with Real Salt Lake
in 2010 and Sporting KC in 2012.
- Four
of the club's 15 shutouts this season have come on the road, including two at
the StubHub Center (June 19 vs. LA, Oct. 26 vs. Chivas USA).
- Only
twice in their last eight games (since Sept. 7) have the Timbers allowed an
opponent more than three shots on goal in a match.
- Goalkeeper
Donovan Ricketts was credited with his 14th shutout of the season, which leads the
league and is a new career high.
- The
Timbers posted a 12-0-6 record during the regular season in games in which they
scored the first goal of the match. Portland has scored the opening goal in
five of its last six matches; the one match it did not was the scoreless draw
vs. Real Salt Lake on Oct. 19.
- Midfielder
Diego Valeri recorded two goals and one assist in the match against Chivas USA
– all coming in the first half. He finished the regular season with 10 goals
and 13 assists, and became the first Timbers MLS player to record 10 or more
goals and assists in a single season.
- Valeri's
13 assists leads the league and he is now tied with Jack Jewsbury as the
Timbers MLS career leader in assists.
- It
was the first multi-goal game for Valeri in his MLS career. His five points (2
goals, 1 assist) set a Timbers MLS record for points by a player in a single
game.
- In
total, Valeri recorded four goals and three assists in just 180 minutes (over
three games) against Chivas USA this season.
- Portland
scored three or more goals seven times during the regular season. The Timbers
scored three goals in the first half for the first time as an MLS club on
Saturday against Chivas USA.
- The
Timbers posted a 2-0-1 record in the season series against Chivas USA,
out-scoring Chivas USA 9-1 over the three games.
- Forward
Darlington Nagbe became the first Timbers MLS player to start all 34 league
matches in a season and just the second to appear in every game of a regular
season. Forward Kenny Cooper appeared in all 34 games for the Timbers during
the 2011 regular season.
- The
Timbers' 2013 regular-season finale was Nagbe's 48th consecutive league start
and his 95th league appearance for the Timbers. He is the club's MLS leader in
career games played.
- Defender
Jack Jewsbury made his 230th MLS regular-season start – his 88th with the
Timbers – in the match against Chivas USA.
- Defender
Futty Danso made his 50th MLS start for the Timbers and recorded his first MLS
assist on the goal scored by Wallace in the first half. Danso is the fifth
defensive player on the Timbers roster this season to record either a goal or
an assist.
Release from Portland Timbers