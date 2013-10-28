Stanford and Oregon get a rest before their clash

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA. (AP)

Oregon, ranked second in the BCS, and Stanford, ranked fifth, get a break next weekend before a Thursday night clash in Palo Alto, Calif., that qualifies as one of the biggest games of the season.

But it sounds as if neither team will be doing a lot of resting.

The Ducks (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) are coming off a 42-14 victory Saturday night over UCLA. The Bruins played tough in the first half, tying the game at 14 at the break, but Oregon pulled away with 28 unanswered points in the second half. Byron Marshall ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon remained at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday behind top-ranked Alabama. The Bruins fell from No. 12 to 17.

Stanford (7-1, 5-1) jumped to No. 6 in the AP rankings, boosted by a physical 20-12 victory over Oregon State.

NEXT GAME: Oregon vs. Stanford, Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m. on ESPN.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

