Metal thieves take more than 200 feet of highway fencing

Metal thieves take more than 200 feet of highway fencing

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) -

Metal thieves took more than 200 feet of fencing used to keep rocks from falling on an Oregon highway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the metal rock screen fencing was taken from a site along Highway 224 near Milepost 36, about eight miles east of Estacada. They believe 20 sections were stolen between Oct. 14 and Oct. 24.

Each screen is more than 12 feet long and 45 inches tall, made of 2-inch square metal framing and chain-link fencing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Trooper Tyler Bechtel at 503-731-3020, ext. 416.

