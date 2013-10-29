Boy accused of taking gun to school has outburst in court

A student accused of bringing a gun and 400 rounds of ammunition to school shouted profanities at a judge after it was ruled that he would remain in police custody.

Clark County prosecutors filed a charge of attempted murder against the 11-year-old boy, but because his competency is still in question, he has not yet been arraigned on any formal charges.

The boy was taken into custody at Frontier Middle School the morning of Oct. 23. His mother called the school to report her son may have taken kitchen knives to school.

Once detained, Vancouver police school resource officers said they found a .22-caliber handgun and ammunition in the student's pockets. Six large kitchen knives, one steak knife and two two-way radios were found in his backpack, police said.

Detectives interviewed school administrators, and were told the boy said a voice in his head was telling him to kill a classmate for calling his friend gay, according to court documents.

In a later interview with police, the boy told detectives he planned to shoot his classmate in the arm, and then shoot himself in the head.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said the boy confessed to stealing the gun from his parents on Oct. 17. He also said he brought it to school Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, but didn't load it, for fear it would accidentally go off in his pocket, according to court documents.

The defense attorney in this case said the gun had been disabled by his parents and was not operable.

A doctor told a judge Tuesday that the boy has a long history of outbursts that have been increasing recently. The doctor stated the child is easily irritated and does not possess coping skills.

The doctor also said three mental health professionals warned the parents to secure their home before this incident.

When the judge made the ruling to keep him in custody Tuesday, the boy had a loud outburst and screamed profanities. Security workers and his attorney eventually convinced him to leave the bench area.

The parents did not speak in court, but were visibly shaken and crying. The father briefly tried to comfort the boy when the judge ruled he would remain in custody, before giving up.

