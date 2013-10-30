Day later, Burnside water main break still a headache

More than 24 hours after a water main ruptured in downtown Portland, crews are still working to repair a section of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Burnside.

While one lane of westbound traffic is open, eastbound lanes remain closed.

Tim Hall with the Portland Water Bureau says the city hopes to have traffic back to normal by mid to late this afternoon.



Crews have to excavate a 36-foot portion of the pipe so they could replace it.

Early Wednesday, they were able to replace the old pipe with one made out of ductile iron. It is a more durable material. The cast iron main that broke early Monday morning was put in back in 1913.

Hall says they're still not sure what led to the break, but a drop in our temperatures likely played a role.

Hall says it's too early to tell how much the repairs will cost.

